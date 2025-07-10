Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% in the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 25.5% in the first quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $787.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.87 billion, a PE ratio of 64.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $767.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $800.05. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $677.09 and a 12 month high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 85.51%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price target on the stock. HSBC cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $936.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,011.61.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

