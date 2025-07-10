Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Buys 76 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Putney Financial Group LLC grew its position in ASML by 322.2% during the first quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in ASML by 740.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $799.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $756.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $724.40. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52-week low of $578.51 and a 52-week high of $1,110.09.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 51.82% and a net margin of 28.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $923.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

