Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 136 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 19,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

ITW opened at $259.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $76.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $246.68 and its 200 day moving average is $249.52. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.66 and a 12-month high of $279.13.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 92.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 52.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $269.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $302.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $241.16 per share, with a total value of $210,291.52. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 122,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,634,705.44. This represents a 0.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

