Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 1,036 Shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 843.4% during the 4th quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 1,032.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 966.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 33,519 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 182.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in Lam Research by 796.6% during the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target (up from $87.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.05.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $99.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.37 and a 200-day moving average of $79.49. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $56.32 and a one year high of $113.00. The company has a market cap of $127.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 53.21%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.63%.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.