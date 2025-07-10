Qudian (NYSE:QD) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Qudian Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.45 and last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 1176020 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QD shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Qudian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Qudian to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th.

Get Qudian alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on QD

Qudian Trading Up 3.7%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.82. The stock has a market cap of $565.11 million, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.63.

Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Qudian had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 170.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QD. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Qudian in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Qudian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Qudian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Qudian in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Seldon Capital LP acquired a new stake in Qudian during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. 8.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qudian

(Get Free Report)

Qudian Inc operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products. It also provides technology development and services; research and development services; and delivery services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qudian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qudian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.