Q4 EPS Estimates for Kura Sushi USA Lowered by William Blair

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kura Sushi USA in a report released on Wednesday, July 9th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kura Sushi USA’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $73,965 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.82 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price (up from $89.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kura Sushi USA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.27.

NASDAQ KRUS opened at $76.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.09. Kura Sushi USA has a twelve month low of $40.03 and a twelve month high of $110.66. The company has a market capitalization of $924.26 million, a PE ratio of -95.60 and a beta of 1.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 3.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 14.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 4.1% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 12.2% in the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

