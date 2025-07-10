Q2 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Reduced by Analyst

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, July 8th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. National Bankshares raised Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Desjardins started coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Teck Resources Price Performance

TECK opened at $38.40 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $28.32 and a 12-month high of $54.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.87. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.21, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.80.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 3.48%. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.0901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teck Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $470,101,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,530,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $419,970,000 after buying an additional 4,180,623 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $65,197,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,479,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,330,000 after buying an additional 1,381,355 shares during the period. Finally, Carrhae Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $46,478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

