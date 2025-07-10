ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Purchased by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,373 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 21,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

NOBL stock opened at $102.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $89.76 and a one year high of $108.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.15.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.