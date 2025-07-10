Promising Metaverse Stocks Worth Watching – July 7th

NVIDIA, Accenture, and Globant are the three Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, support or profit from the creation and operation of immersive 3D virtual worlds and related technologies. This can include makers of VR/AR hardware, gaming and social platforms, blockchain–based ecosystems and digital‐asset marketplaces. Investors buy metaverse stocks to gain exposure to what many believe will become a major new digital economy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $158.39. The company had a trading volume of 101,281,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,701,238. The company has a market cap of $3.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.38 and its 200-day moving average is $127.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $160.98.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

ACN traded down $4.77 on Monday, hitting $300.01. 1,211,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,894,625. The firm has a market cap of $187.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.29. Accenture has a twelve month low of $273.19 and a twelve month high of $398.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $309.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $329.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Shares of GLOB traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.30. 528,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,125. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Globant has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $238.32.

