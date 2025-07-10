Promising Metaverse Stocks To Keep An Eye On – July 9th

NVIDIA, Accenture, Globant, Everbright Digital, SK Telecom, NIP Group, and XIAO-I are the seven Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop the hardware, software or digital platforms enabling immersive virtual and augmented reality environments. These firms may focus on 3D modeling, VR/AR headsets, gaming engines, blockchain infrastructure or NFT marketplaces essential to building and maintaining interconnected digital worlds. Investing in metaverse stocks offers exposure to the anticipated growth of new online social, entertainment and commerce experiences. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.77. 122,496,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,363,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $164.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.13.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $7.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $296.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,781,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,897,691. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $273.19 and a fifty-two week high of $398.35. The company has a market capitalization of $185.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $309.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.62.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

GLOB traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.19. 282,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Globant has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $238.32. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.64.

Everbright Digital (EDHL)

We are an integrated marketing solutions provider in Hong Kong that is deeply involved in the metaverse and related technologies, and are committed to providing one-stop digital marketing services to support businesses through every stage of their development. Under the all-in-one service, our revenue is generated by providing tailored marketing solutions that address the specific needs of our clients in the context of the ever-developing nature of new forms of media.

NASDAQ EDHL traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.11. 1,676,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,692. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.84. Everbright Digital has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88.

SK Telecom (SKM)

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

Shares of SK Telecom stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $22.05. The stock had a trading volume of 228,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,390. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.59 and a 200 day moving average of $21.60. SK Telecom has a twelve month low of $19.84 and a twelve month high of $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.64.

NIP Group (NIPG)

Our mission is to create transformative esports experiences that entertain, inspire and connect fans across the globe. Our vision is to become the premier esports organization in the world. We are a leading esports organization with the most expansive global footprint by virtue of our operations across Asia, Europe and South America, according to the Frost & Sullivan Report.

NASDAQ NIPG traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $2.49. The company had a trading volume of 572,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,375. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.84. NIP Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76.

XIAO-I (AIXI)

Xiao-I Corporation, through its subsidiary, Shanghai Xiao-i Robot Technology Co., Ltd., provides software services in the People’s Republic of China. It offers conversational AI platform that uses deep learning, data enhancement, active learning technologies for dialog management, context processing mechanisms, and driven by a learning system; knowledge fusion platform which integrates Q&A, documents, multimedia, information forms, business processes, knowledge graphs, and multimodal; intelligence voice platform to enhance intelligent speech solutions, realizing the macro processes of intelligent IVP, intelligent outbound calls, speech analysis, agent assistance, and human-computer interaction; and hyperautomation platform that integrates technologies, such as OCR, NLP, and visualized data mining and analysis that enables users to realize business and process automation.

Shares of AIXI traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.28. 333,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,999. XIAO-I has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $8.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average of $3.94.

