Promising Casino Stocks Worth Watching – July 9th

Sharplink Gaming, Flutter Entertainment, and DraftKings are the three Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own or operate gambling establishments—ranging from land-based casinos and integrated resorts to online gaming platforms. These companies generate revenue from slot machines, table games, sports betting and often from complementary services like hotels, restaurants and entertainment, exposing investors to both the growth potential and regulatory or economic risks of the gaming industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

Sharplink Gaming (SBET)

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.

NASDAQ SBET traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.26. 41,358,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,232,681. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.33. Sharplink Gaming has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $124.12.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

FLUT stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $285.15. 1,064,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091,993. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $257.73 and its 200 day moving average is $253.70. The firm has a market cap of $50.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 98.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of $175.59 and a twelve month high of $299.73.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

NASDAQ:DKNG traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $42.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,698,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,687,465. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.49 and its 200 day moving average is $38.51. The company has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a PE ratio of -51.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $28.69 and a 52 week high of $53.61.

