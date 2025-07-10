Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Evercore ISI

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PRVA. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.38.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group Trading Down 1.5%

Insider Transactions at Privia Health Group

Shares of NASDAQ PRVA opened at $21.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.91. Privia Health Group has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.82.

In related news, Director Matthew Shawn Morris sold 10,309 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $240,508.97. Following the sale, the director owned 59,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,947.36. The trade was a 14.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 13,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $344,187.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 423,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,574,343.57. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,949 shares of company stock worth $1,100,368 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Privia Health Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at $153,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 37,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 294,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,153 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the 1st quarter valued at $849,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.