POM Investment Strategies LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

POM Investment Strategies LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 99.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,187 shares during the quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGK. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $62,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0%

MGK stock opened at $369.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.55. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $262.65 and a 52 week high of $370.45.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

