Poinciana Advisors Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK)

Poinciana Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 39.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 75,632.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,393,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,992 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,200,361,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,044,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 59,720.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 358,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,553,000 after buying an additional 358,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,861,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 341 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.91, for a total transaction of $244,807.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,148. This trade represents a 10.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 2,891 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.18, for a total transaction of $2,058,912.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,785.92. The trade was a 53.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,526,451. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
McKesson Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $727.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.48. McKesson Corporation has a 1-year low of $464.42 and a 1-year high of $737.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $715.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $660.30.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $90.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 201.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
McKesson Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 10.99%.
About McKesson
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
