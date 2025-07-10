Poinciana Advisors Group LLC Makes New Investment in Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Poinciana Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 1,233.6% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 563.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 45.0% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 431.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 124.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCG stock opened at $13.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Pacific Gas & Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.34 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.51. The stock has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.55.

Pacific Gas & Electric ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Pacific Gas & Electric had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Gas & Electric Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Pacific Gas & Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

In other news, EVP Carla J. Peterman sold 32,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $562,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 151,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,306.80. This trade represents a 17.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 target price on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.73.

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

