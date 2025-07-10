Poinciana Advisors Group LLC Has $211,000 Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Poinciana Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 75.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 25,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 14,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Marvell Technology stock opened at $72.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.77, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.81. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.09 and a 1 year high of $127.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.34 and a 200-day moving average of $81.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,283 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $87,885.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 29,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,682. The trade was a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 626 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $38,248.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,248.60. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,076 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.