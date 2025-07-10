Poinciana Advisors Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,531 DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Poinciana Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth $597,443,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,153,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,160 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,654,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,866 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,749,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,781,000 after acquiring an additional 949,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,515,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,036,000 after acquiring an additional 800,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In other news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total transaction of $4,940,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 245,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,645,910. This represents a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.69, for a total value of $10,929,732.90. Following the sale, the director owned 26,070 shares in the company, valued at $6,274,788.30. The trade was a 63.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 427,781 shares of company stock valued at $94,277,848. 5.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DoorDash Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of DASH opened at $246.06 on Thursday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.32 and a 12-month high of $248.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 319.56 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $215.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.10.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. DoorDash had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DASH shares. FBN Securities started coverage on DoorDash in a report on Friday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on DoorDash from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $198.00 target price on DoorDash and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on DoorDash from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.53.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

