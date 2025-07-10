PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) General Counsel Joel Agena Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) General Counsel Joel Agena sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $25,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 35,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,832.27. This trade represents a 36.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joel Agena also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Joel Agena sold 20,000 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $27,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 1st, Joel Agena sold 20,490 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $27,251.70.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Joel Agena sold 20,490 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total transaction of $28,071.30.

On Monday, June 23rd, Joel Agena sold 20,490 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $28,686.00.

On Friday, June 20th, Joel Agena sold 20,490 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $28,890.90.

On Tuesday, June 17th, Joel Agena sold 20,490 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $28,890.90.

On Monday, June 16th, Joel Agena sold 20,491 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $29,302.13.

PLAYSTUDIOS Price Performance

MYPS stock opened at $1.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $157.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.90. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $2.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLAYSTUDIOS ( NASDAQ:MYPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $62.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MYPS. Benchmark upgraded PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.80.

Read Our Latest Report on PLAYSTUDIOS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,381,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 368,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 216,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 31,003 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 222,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 36,400 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 4th quarter valued at about $490,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 11,254 shares during the period. 37.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States and internationally. The company's game portfolio includes a diverse range of titles comprising social casino, card, puzzle, and adventure games. It also offers POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, my KONAMI Slots, MGM Slots Live, myVEGAS Blackjack, myVEGAS Bingo, Tetris, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Jumbline 2, Sudoku, and Mahjong games.

Featured Stories

