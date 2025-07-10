Pineridge Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Pineridge Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 563 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rogco LP increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.4% during the first quarter. Rogco LP now owns 4,228 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 19,679 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,639,705 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $512,195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420 shares in the last quarter. LBP AM SA bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,667,000. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.52, for a total value of $270,920.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,949,251.44. This represents a 8.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,817 shares of company stock worth $865,843 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $293.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $209.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.53. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52 week low of $245.90 and a 52 week high of $326.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $304.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 195.27%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up previously from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $364.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.46.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

