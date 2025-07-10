Personal CFO Solutions LLC Purchases 151 Shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $399,824,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 15,937.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,022,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,700 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 412.0% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,093,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,564,000 after acquiring an additional 879,866 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,721,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,090,000 after acquiring an additional 812,885 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,053,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,989,000 after acquiring an additional 736,348 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $100.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.96 and a 200 day moving average of $101.18. The stock has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.26. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 12 month low of $87.28 and a 12 month high of $114.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 8.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.85%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.27.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

