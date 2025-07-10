Personal CFO Solutions LLC Increases Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RCL. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 618.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RCL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $268.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.90.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

RCL stock opened at $332.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $130.08 and a 52-week high of $336.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $267.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.91. The company has a market capitalization of $90.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.17.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 47.89% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 24.92%.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,600 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $4,960,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 165,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,868,055.10. This trade represents a 10.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.