Personal CFO Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,175 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.5% during the first quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 6,522 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 195,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,728,000 after acquiring an additional 7,808 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 85.3% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 26.2% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $322.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $307.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.35. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.56 and a 12 month high of $330.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.75, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.07. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $306,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 105,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,319,618.65. This trade represents a 0.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total transaction of $277,716.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,677,520.20. The trade was a 3.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,975 shares of company stock valued at $6,114,587 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.23.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

