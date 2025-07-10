PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Aurdan Capital Management LLC

Aurdan Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Aurdan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TAGStone Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.9% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $134.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.88. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $180.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $184.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.45.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 83.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Dbs Bank cut PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.75.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

