Peoples Financial Services CORP. Trims Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. decreased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $4,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 335,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,291,800. This trade represents a 10.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $95,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 96,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,545,403.20. The trade was a 0.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,868 shares of company stock valued at $6,019,548. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $141.57 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $90.94 and a one year high of $145.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.15 and its 200 day moving average is $126.47. The stock has a market cap of $227.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.39. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $0.925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MS. Bank of America cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.69.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

