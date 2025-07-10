Peoples Financial Services CORP. Sells 125 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. trimmed its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,485,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 12,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,881,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,443,000. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADP. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $323.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.62.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.5%

ADP stock opened at $308.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $125.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.76. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.27 and a twelve month high of $329.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $312.88 and a 200-day moving average of $303.77.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 77.33% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

