Peoples Bank OH Has $249,000 Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Peoples Bank OH reduced its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 30.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 196,817 shares in the company, valued at $13,777,190. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $73.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.21. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $151.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.67.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.55.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

