Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Pentair by 542.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Pentair by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,989,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Pentair

In other news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 6,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total value of $589,826.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 26,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,591.22. This represents a 19.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on PNR. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Pentair from $114.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Pentair from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $95.00 price objective on Pentair and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Pentair Stock Performance

PNR opened at $106.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.13 and a 200-day moving average of $95.12. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $74.25 and a 52-week high of $110.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.38 million. Pentair had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 21.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 25.84%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

