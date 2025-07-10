Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 406.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 98,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,914,000 after acquiring an additional 32,694 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $362,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE:ROP opened at $558.64 on Thursday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $499.47 and a one year high of $595.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $568.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $560.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.79%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Mizuho set a $600.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $694.00 to $695.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $470.00 to $561.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $632.36.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

