Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 57,580 OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 57,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,604,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,819,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892,411 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,243,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,632 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,115,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,005,000 after purchasing an additional 342,413 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,146,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,820,000 after purchasing an additional 64,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,054,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,184,000 after acquiring an additional 15,455 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at OUTFRONT Media

In related news, EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 20,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $319,330.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 70,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,875.68. This represents a 22.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OUTFRONT Media currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.23.

OUTFRONT Media Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OUT opened at $17.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.80. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $19.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). OUTFRONT Media had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $390.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.17 million. On average, research analysts predict that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

OUTFRONT Media Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.95%.

About OUTFRONT Media

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

Featured Articles

