Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 426.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 19,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $253.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $302.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $269.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $241.16 per share, for a total transaction of $210,291.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 122,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,634,705.44. This trade represents a 0.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.8%

ITW stock opened at $259.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.60. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $214.66 and a one year high of $279.13. The company has a market capitalization of $76.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $246.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.52.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 92.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 52.77%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

