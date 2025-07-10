Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 318.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSI. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 5.4% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 136 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total transaction of $449,243.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,618.72. The trade was a 57.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.2%

MSI stock opened at $417.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.17 and a 1 year high of $507.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $416.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $433.19. The firm has a market cap of $69.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.95.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 160.93%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 36.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.25.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

