Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $907,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,851 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZynergyRetirementPlanningLLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. ZynergyRetirementPlanningLLC now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.55.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $113.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $490.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.66. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

