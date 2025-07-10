Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $770,000 Stock Position in Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,259 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Ready Capital worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 822.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 3,075.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Ready Capital from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ready Capital from $4.75 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.96.

Ready Capital Trading Down 2.6%

Ready Capital stock opened at $4.50 on Thursday. Ready Capital Corp has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $9.54. The company has a market cap of $767.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average of $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.21). Ready Capital had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 34.40%. The company had revenue of $40.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.33 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ready Capital Corp will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ready Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.11%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -28.74%.

Ready Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.