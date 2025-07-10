Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,017 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REFI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 31,391 shares during the last quarter. 25.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REFI stock opened at $14.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $294.00 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.24. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.76 and a 12-month high of $16.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.41%. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. The company engages in originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. Its portfolio primarily includes offers senior loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry.

