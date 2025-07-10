Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 12,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 202.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David P. Bolger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $354,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 71,467 shares in the company, valued at $5,059,863.60. The trade was a 6.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Katz sold 14,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $946,581.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,543.28. This represents a 92.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RYAN shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ryan Specialty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. TD Cowen started coverage on Ryan Specialty in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.25.

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

Shares of RYAN opened at $66.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.44, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.14 and a 200-day moving average of $68.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.67 and a 52 week high of $77.16.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $690.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.80 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 47.70% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.18%.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

