Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG) Given New $21.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

PENG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Penguin Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Penguin Solutions in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Penguin Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Penguin Solutions in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Penguin Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Penguin Solutions Stock Performance

PENG stock opened at $23.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.68 and a beta of 1.98. Penguin Solutions has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $23.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.97.

Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.17. Penguin Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $324,251 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.82 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Penguin Solutions will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Penguin Solutions

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penguin Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $3,259,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penguin Solutions by 34.1% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 7,421 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penguin Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $407,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Penguin Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $2,639,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC bought a new stake in Penguin Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $2,248,000.

Penguin Solutions Company Profile

Penguin Solutions, Inc engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advanced Computing, Integrated Memory, and Optimized LED. It offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced integrated memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

