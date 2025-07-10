Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Sells 355 Shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Allstate comprises approximately 0.8% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Stenger Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $439,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.07.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $194.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.16 and a 200-day moving average of $196.67. The Allstate Corporation has a 1-year low of $158.04 and a 1-year high of $213.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.33.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.45). Allstate had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

