Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,940 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 24,562 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 103,155 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 29,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 19,496 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.53.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 15,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $1,027,222.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 309,543 shares in the company, valued at $20,281,257.36. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $57,778.73. Following the transaction, the insider owned 255,377 shares in the company, valued at $16,413,079.79. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,335 shares of company stock valued at $6,271,054 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock opened at $69.27 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $69.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $274.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.90.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The company had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.94%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

