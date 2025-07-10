Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,871 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $839,574,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,039,777 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,739,927,000 after acquiring an additional 12,819,148 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 70,105,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,147,054,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075,209 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,038,089 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $809,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,742,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Guy P. Sansone bought 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,845.90. This represents a 15.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.4%

CVS opened at $66.65 on Thursday. CVS Health Corporation has a one year low of $43.56 and a one year high of $72.51. The stock has a market cap of $84.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.63. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $94.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on CVS Health from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target (up from $76.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.