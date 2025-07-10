Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.37 Million Position in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in 3M by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,574,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,493,655,000 after buying an additional 280,048 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in 3M by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,752,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $871,738,000 after buying an additional 755,155 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in 3M by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,153,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $794,410,000 after buying an additional 1,248,093 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $636,767,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in 3M by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,468,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $576,845,000 after buying an additional 1,520,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $156.06 on Thursday. 3M Company has a one year low of $98.26 and a one year high of $156.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.56 and its 200 day moving average is $144.12. The firm has a market cap of $83.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.02.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 96.19% and a net margin of 17.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M Company will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Barclays raised their price target on 3M from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on 3M from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on 3M from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.33.

In related news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $1,151,202.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,654,663.64. This trade represents a 19.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total value of $1,179,493.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,045.54. The trade was a 56.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

