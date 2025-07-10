Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,666 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,492,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 413,617 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $13,496,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 119,194.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 22,666 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 22,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 126,460 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after buying an additional 7,018 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $25.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $39.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.58.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.09). HP had a net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 244.99%. The firm had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2894 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HPQ. Citigroup decreased their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on HP from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Dbs Bank cut HP from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on HP from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $28.00 price target on HP and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.54.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

