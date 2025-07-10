Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Buys 662 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $21,234,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $95.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.52. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $116.71.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 11.86%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 21.24%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZBH. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $102.00 to $96.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.56.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,280. This trade represents a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

