Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 2,320 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,800,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. III Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,892,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,420,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In related news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 47,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $1,015,122.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 162,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,730.74. This represents a 22.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.
ACI stock opened at $22.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.44. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $23.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.79 and a 200-day moving average of $21.15.
Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $18.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 1.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.59%.
Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.
