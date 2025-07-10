Peapod Lane Capital LLC Takes $1.33 Million Position in Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) (NYSE:CLDT)

Peapod Lane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 186,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000. Chatham Lodging Trust comprises about 1.5% of Peapod Lane Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 24,278 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 56,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 19,679 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 565.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLDT opened at $7.23 on Thursday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.67. The stock has a market cap of $354.13 million, a PE ratio of 120.50 and a beta of 1.43.

Chatham Lodging Trust ( NYSE:CLDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Chatham Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 1.38% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $68.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.99 million. Research analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chatham Lodging Trust announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Chatham Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 600.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

