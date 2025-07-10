Peapod Lane Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Peapod Lane Capital LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 565,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000. Peapod Lane Capital LLC owned about 1.63% of Commercial Vehicle Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 225,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 91,908 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th.

NASDAQ CVGI opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.63. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $65.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.08.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells systems, assemblies, and components to commercial and electric vehicle, and industrial automation markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

