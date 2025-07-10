Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to Issue $1.08 Quarterly Dividend

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 1.08 per share by the business services provider on Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%.

Paychex has a dividend payout ratio of 76.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Paychex to earn $5.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.4%.

Paychex Trading Up 0.7%

PAYX opened at $145.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.28. Paychex has a one year low of $115.40 and a one year high of $161.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.12.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 29.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,650 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.25, for a total transaction of $544,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 78,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,709,408.75. The trade was a 4.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paychex

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Paychex during the first quarter worth $3,333,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on Paychex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $165.00 price objective on Paychex and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Cfra Research raised Paychex to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup set a $158.00 price objective on Paychex and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Paychex from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.11.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

