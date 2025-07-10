Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 23 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,737 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 4,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $1,288.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $548.25 billion, a PE ratio of 60.88, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $587.04 and a 1 year high of $1,341.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,217.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,044.54.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 39.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,132.38, for a total transaction of $2,945,320.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,179,614.58. This represents a 41.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 3,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,124.26, for a total transaction of $4,405,974.94. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,959,227.94. This trade represents a 32.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,723 shares of company stock worth $223,307,201. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective (up from $1,175.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,150.00 target price (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,175.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,220.00 target price (up from $1,150.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $1,150.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,185.61.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

