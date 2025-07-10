Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 1,656 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 86,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,190,000 after acquiring an additional 19,533 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in CME Group by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $275.64 on Thursday. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.17 and a 1 year high of $290.79. The company has a market capitalization of $99.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $276.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.73.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 57.71%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CME. Barclays increased their price objective on CME Group from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on CME Group from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Erste Group Bank downgraded CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on CME Group from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $270.53 per share, with a total value of $69,255.68. Following the transaction, the director owned 258,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,849,763.88. This trade represents a 0.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Phyllis M. Lockett sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total value of $294,552.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,651.04. The trade was a 25.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,400 shares of company stock worth $3,680,610. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

