Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,097 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up about 0.9% of Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.0%

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $242.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $120.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.08. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.65 and a fifty-two week high of $247.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.39.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 9.56%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Analog Devices from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.06.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.84, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 180,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,265,104.64. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total transaction of $1,968,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,147,332.64. The trade was a 6.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,143,556. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

