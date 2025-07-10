Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 78.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,302 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 8,575 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,971 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC grew its position in Oracle by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 217,589 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $30,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Oracle by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 13,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LBP AM SA grew its position in Oracle by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 394,459 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $55,149,000 after acquiring an additional 32,323 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Oracle from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Oracle from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.15.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $236.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.63. The company has a market capitalization of $664.20 billion, a PE ratio of 54.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $241.44.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total transaction of $76,168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,097,576 shares in the company, valued at $209,000,421.92. This trade represents a 26.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total value of $2,329,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 40,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,507,622.93. This trade represents a 19.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 450,366 shares of company stock worth $85,433,503. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

